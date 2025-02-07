A KAAPSE man has taken living off the grid to the next level by living in a cave for the last two decades. Clifford Brandon claims that God had sent him on this track far from the beaten path.

His Garden Route home is at the mouth of an abandoned trail tunnel and looks out at the Indian Ocean. The eccentric man has decked out with trinkets and vol knick-knacks that transform the barrenness of the cave into a cosy residence for its gutsy owner. In an interview on Josh Rubin's Wide Awake Podcast, Brandon says: “When I first got here, there was nothing in the cave. Everything you see, God has given me.

“If you can't be faithful with little, how can you be faithful with much?” Brandon has different sections of the cave. In the 'holy section', there are 10 beds. He explained that God told him to separate the holy section from the common one. A lot of his possessions he inherited when his mother died, he added.