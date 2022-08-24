The Cape Town Tigers will represent Mzansi at the Basketball Africa League next month after they swept through the competition at the national qualifiers. Last week, the Kaapse side were unstoppable at the national qualifiers hosted in Jozi and will now travel to Zimbabwe in September to earn a spot at the elite African basketball tournament that will take place next year.

The host nation and date must still be confirmed. Tigers spokesperson Roscoe Jacobs said: “The Tigers dominated the South African leg and will now represent South Africa in the Zone 6 Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifiers. “At the tournament in Zimbabwe, the Tigers will play against teams from Cape Verde, Benin, Cameroon, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Botswana.”

At the previous BAL this year, the Tigers made it through the group stages but were beaten by Tunisian giants US Monastir. During the national tournament, the Tigers swept past teams such as the Jozi Nuggets and Tshwane Suns, giving them a major confidence boost. “Following the success from the nationals the team is confident they will qualify for the BAL where they will be hoping to surpass their 2022 performance where they made the quarterfinals,” says Jacobs.