A group of dedicated patrollers in Heideveld are working hard to safeguard their local Post Office amid ongoing break-ins. The group of 10 from the Brothers for Justice Neighbourhood Watch have taken up 24-hour patrols to ensure that pensioners and others can safely obtain their Sassa grants.

Ghakeema Jack says they were approached by Vanessa Adriaanse of the Community Police Forum several months ago, amid shootings and robberies as mense stood in line for their Sassa grants. “It was terrible and at the time the gangsters would sommer come and rob people in the line and there have been shootings. They also broke into the Post Office many times and even stole a whole security gate,” she explains. Ghakeema adds that since mid-September, the group started to gather at night where they made bonfires and stood guard.

“We have 24-hour patrols here and we each swop with the others. We have a day and a night shift that work hard to safeguard the facility. We have seen so many Post Offices in other areas closing down because of break-ins.” BRAVE: Ghakeema and some of her patrollers. She says since the patrols they have seen no incidents. “They are basically robbing a whole community of a facility. We all volunteer our time and the reward is when you see a pensioner or a disabled person arrive and get their grant money safely and go home.