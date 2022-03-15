An 18-year-old champion athlete from Malmesbury faces spending time on the sidelines due to a lack of funds brought on by the lockdown.

Cross country athlete Abigail Fortuin dreams of becoming an Olympic athlete but she has been unable to compete this year due to her family not being able to afford costs such as the R300 needed to register for a race.

“This whole thing has been a bit disheartening for me and it made my plak sak ‘n bietjie but my coach and parents told me to keep pushing and that is why I kept on with my exercises and I feel ready to compete again,” she says.

Abigail is the current under-18 national cross country champion, a title she still holds due to the lockdown, but her family’s financial situation could prevent her from reaching higher goals as costs could rise to R10 000.

“There are four cross country races this year and every race needs R300 to register but they are in places like Stellenbosch and all over, so there are travelling costs and other costs like equipment that my parents just cannot pay,” the talented meisie says.

ON THE ROAD: Abigail, 18, dreams of becoming an Olympic athlete

“I was going to study this year at West Coast College to be a chef but I had to stop because we do not have the money.

“One day I hope I can compete again and achieve my dream of going to the Olympics.”

The 18-year-old competes kaalvoet because she wears a size one shoe while manufacturers only start from size three and getting specially made shoes will cost more.

Abigail lives with her parents Jolene and Cornelius on a farm in Malmesbury where both are currently working, but the plaas has been put up for sale, bringing uncertainty to her future.

Cornelius says: “At 65, it’s hard for me to handle hard construction work... I still get work, but unfortunately my body no longer wants to take the onslaught.”

To help Abigail, contact her coach George April on 067 074 5040 or [email protected].

