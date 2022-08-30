The man accused of trying to sell the car of slain showjumper Meghan Cremer has confirmed that they were moered by cops during the frantic search for the 29-year-old woman. After being found guilty on charges of being in possession of stolen goods, Charles Daniels took the stand at the Western Cape High Court on Monday where murder accused Jeremy Sias is currently on trial.

According to the indictment, Meghan was attacked and robbed by Sias on 3 August 2019 at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables where she rented a cottage. He allegedly stole her laptop, handbag, bank cards and Toyota Auris, and asked Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha to help sell her car. STOLEN: Megan’s Toyota Auris The duo were caught with the vehicle but were charged separately as there was no evidence linking them to the murder.

Sias pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, robbery, theft and defeating the ends of justice. He claims he stole the car and only later found Meghan’s body in the boot, which he dumped on a veldjie. Testifying in the ongoing trial within a trial amid claims by Sias that he was attacked by cops when Meghan’s car was found, Daniels confirmed that he was there when police dogs were let loose on them.

MURDERED: Meghan Cremer Daniels, 41, who is out on parole, said he was approached by Sias on a Saturday morning and agreed he could find a buyer for the Toyota. He says Sias and his friends took their boksie wyn and KFC out of the car before handing it to him and the next day he picked up Jaftha and they went to Jim se Bos to sell the car. Daniels explains that the deal fell through, and while driving home they heard sirens blaring.

“They took me and Shiraaj and a woman that was just walking past minding her business.” He says at Philippi police station, officers of the K9 Unit beat them and Sias. STANDING TRIAL: Jeremy Sias. File photo: Patrick Louw “They kicked us out under our feet and we fell on the ground. The one officer grabbed the handcuffs and dragged us on the ground.

“They kept asking: ‘Waar is die vrou?’. I told them I don’t know anything about the owner of the car. I told them I got the car from Bompie [Sias] and he told me he got the car from Stellenbosch.” Daniels says he got a skrik when cops took him to court and he was told he was being charged with Meghan’s murder. He was sent to Pollsmoor Prison where he says wardens moered them again.