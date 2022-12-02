There was chaos at the Bishop Magistrate’s Court on Thursday when the charges against a man accused of brutally murdering his mother and his niece were provisionally withdrawn. Ashley Faro was arrested after his mom Dalffido, 62, and 10-year-old Aseeqah Erasmus were found dead in their Kalksteenfontein home in July.

He allegedly strangled the pair to death at their Paternoster Square home, where he also lived, and then fled the scene. His mother’s body was discovered by relatives stuffed in the freezer while little Aseeqah was found in a bath full of water, hidden under a pile of clothing with the water still running. KILLED: Dalffido Faro, 62 Faro also allegedly stabbed and injured their dog before fleeing to Valhalla Park.

Devastated by the news, his sister Mushfieka Erasmus says she was let down by the justice system and the entire family now fear for their lives. “Our lives are in danger, the nightmare begins today,” she explains. “1 December was the day that our nightmare began. “He had a big smile on his face after hearing that the charges have been withdrawn. He doesn’t even feel for his mother and niece.

GONE: Aseeqah Erasmus “This justice system that failed us must give him to me, I have nothing to lose, he took my mom and daughter,” she adds. “They protected him for four months in jail and now they protected him after they set him free; they took him through other exits.” “He said: ‘Ek het julle mos gesê issie ekie!’”

Mushfieka says she knows her life is in danger. “How do they expect us to live in peace now? The people who set him free, don’t they have families of their own? “We now have to look over our shoulders. Is that called living?”

After his brief appearance, the community members stood outside the court waiting for Faro to come out. But instead, Magistrate Sean Lea came out to explain the reason for the withdrawal. “After we had a huge protest outside the court, he had to come to us and tell us the reasons which he said were the outstanding DNA and post-mortem,” explains Mushfieka.