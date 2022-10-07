The hartseer family of a Mitchells Plain hawker on Thursday called for justice at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court as the three skollies accused of the murder returned to court. The New Horizons trio are set to stand trial after an intensive investigation by Grassy Park Saps into the murder of Bronwan Dick, 38.

The dad of five was last seen alive on July 2 while visiting his mother-in-law in Tafelsig. This was before running an errand for the owner of the stalltjie he worked for in Town Centre. Days later, cops attended a scene in Pelikan Park where cops discovered that he was sent to buy stolen vegetables at the Jim se Bos informal settlement.

It was revealed that the skollies also killed his friend who accompanied him and after realising he was not a gangster, they took him to the Philippi farms. He survived after being shot three times. He was interviewed by cops and gave the thugs a skrik when he pointed out the men behind the attack as they believed he was dead.

Ashley Pillay, Byron Simon and Ronnie Bruintjies were subsequently charged with murder and attempted murder and sent to Pollsmoor Prison. Simon was later released on bail but the remaining accused were kept in custody as they had pending cases. The case was again postponed to December 6 for further investigations.