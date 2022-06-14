The trial of alleged child killer, Mohydian Pangaker, has been halted until next month after claims that he can’t see anymore after being moered by fellow bandiete. After spending a week in the hospital wing of Pollsmoor Prison, the defence team for the man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk says he now needs to see a specialist because his vision is blurry.

This latest development comes as the state was set to play video footage showing how the child’s body was found, shortly after her disappearance. Pangaker was busted in February 2020 after Tazne went missing from her home in Ravensmead. DEAD: Tazne van Wyk Hundreds of mense descended on the Cape Flats community as they searched for the girl, who went missing without a trace.

He was later arrested in a sting operation in Cradock in the Eastern Cape and while on his way back to Cape Town, he told cops where to find her body in a storm pipe in Worcester. Court documents have revealed that Tazne had been raped, killed and her hand cut off the day after she went missing. Her hand was allegedly going to be used for muti.

VICIOUS: Pangaker, 55, moered by 20 bandiete Pangaker faces a total of 12 rape charges, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of sexual assault and charges of grooming and sexually exploiting children. He pleaded not guilty to alles. Last week while being transported to court, members of the Terrible Josters gang viciously attacked him saying they “do not like child rapists”. The bandiete left Pangaker with blue eyes, cracked ribs and one even bit off his ear off, which had to be re-attached.

During proceedings yesterday, defence lawyer Saleem Halday said he has been informed that his client’s vision is blurry after the beating and he is now set to see a specialist at Groote Schuur Hospital on 14 July. INFORMED COURT: Lawyer Saleem Halday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) He explained that Pangaker, 55, is unable to attend or follow proceedings at court. State prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst said the state could not object to the postponement but indicated that they were eager to carry on with the trial.