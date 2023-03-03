The family of a slain Macassar woman says justice was served after her teen killer was jailed for 15 years behind bars. Aldoradough Klassen, 18, was convicted for the murder of 24-year-old Anneline Titus in 2021.

During his trial, he admitted he attacked Anneline and her sister because he wanted to prove himself to his gang. The siblings were walking together over a veldjie when they were attacked. Klassen wanted to rape the younger girl but Anneline intervened and was stabbed in her neck and face while protecting her sister. Klassen was 16 years old at the time, and was known to Anneline.

He was sentenced on February 21, and received an additional five years for the attempted rape of Anneline’s sister. Anneline’s mother Pamela Hendricks says the justice system did not disappoint them. IN PAIN: Anneline’s still grieving mother Pamela Hendricks with her children. “Justice was done. My child’s murderer is behind bars and the law took its course in this case.

“But no matter how many years he has received, it will not bring our child back. She was a person I could rely on,” Pamela explains. “She was the breadwinner, and she was a mother to the other children. She will always be in our hearts. We all miss her. “I can’t even sleep at night. I need to take tablets, but that doesn’t help. I cry myself to sleep every night, but I’m just glad that justice was done,” the hartseer ma adds.

She says Aldoradough’s admission that Anneline did niks wrong and that he just wanted to be a skollie was the most heartbreaking moment during the trial. “He said he just wanted to prove himself to the gang. That’s why he did what he did to my child, that broke me more.” Meanwhile, Macassar ward councillor Peter Helfrich says police should do more to fight crime.

“My heart goes out to this family for the brutal manner in which they lost their daughter. “Many residents in Macassar feel that we are currently under siege from gang violence. Crime is also out of control,” he explains. “We have been appealing to Minister Bheki Cele to make additional resources available to restore law and order in our area for years.