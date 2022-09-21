Kwaad aunties from Manenberg gathered at Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday where they demanded justice for slain hawker Fadwah Gallie. Weeks after the popular meisie was mercilessly gunned down while walking to a winkel with a friend, charges against the skollie accused of her murder are racking up.

Fadwah was shot in an alleged gang shooting on August 25. According to mense, she came under fire as a gunman shot at two alleged skollies who were nearby, as the shooter mistook her for a man. At the time, her ma Fatima told the Daily Voice that she was told by witnesses that as Gallie came around the corner, she was confronted by the gunman who shot her in the head.

KWAAD: Manenberg mense outside Athlone Court During the shooting Fadwah and one of the alleged skelms were killed, while another bra was hurt and sent to hospital. Nico “Millions” Stoffberg was gevang a week later while hiding in Athlone. During court proceedings, it was revealed that he now faces three counts of murder after the second skollie died in hospital, along with other firearm-related charges and attempted murder.