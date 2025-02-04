THE man accused of murdering SPCA veterinarian Dr Natheem Jacobs has pleaded not guilty at the Wynberg Regional Court, as the family pray for justice. Nearly two years after the horrific attack in Garlandale which led to the death of the popular vet, his alleged killer Jovan Williams has denied any involvement in his death.

Relatives gathered at the court room on Friday as they waiting to hear how he would plead after initially admitting to stabbing Jacobs. Jacobs died in hospital on 2 March 2023 after being stabbed during a scuffle outside his home after catching Williams trying to steal the wheels from his wife’s car which was parked outside their Garlandale home. Williams subsequently went on the run but dropped his cellphone at the crime scene and cops went on the hunt for him.

After months of searching, Lieutenant-Colonel Adrian Pretorius turned to the Daily Voice for help and shortly after Williams’ picture was published he handed himself over to the police. In his first two appearances, it was revealed that on the scene investigators found the wheelie bin the group had used to transport the stolen wheels, a backpack with tools and a cellphone. CAPE TOWN 1/6/2023 Family friends and SPCA of Dr Natheem Jacobs staff protest outside Athlone court i pic Monique The cellphone containing Williams’ details was found on the scene and it was also revealed that he had previous convictions for the illegal possession of ammunition, drugs and malicious damage to property.

During court proceedings, Williams ignored the warning from the Magistrate about speaking about the merits of the State’s case before going on trial and placed himself at the murder scene. Williams claims he randomly came across a backpack and the wheelie bin in the middle of the street and used the light of his cellphone to look inside the bin and saw the wheels but claimed that he was suddenly surrounded by three men. He further admitted to stabbing ‘someone’. During his court appearance last week Williams pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

Jovan Williams returned to the Athlone Magistrates Court this week as Natheem's hartseer family relivedbthe horrors of his death on 2 March 2023. picture supplied Natheem’s hartseer mother, Zulykha says: ‘It was very emotional at court as it was the first time that his wife attended proceedings. “The Magistrate explained as she is a State witness, she may not sit in during the court hearings until she is called. “We were surprised when he pleaded not guilty to the murder because during his bail hearings he admitted to the stabbing.