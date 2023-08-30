The community of Citrusdal came out in their numbers at court yesterday, to support the family of slain Leandra de Klerk. The 19-year-old was brutally assaulted and killed, allegedly by two rugby players from the area, on June 10. Her mutilated body was found in an open field behind a tree.

She was only wearing a bra and shoes. SHOW OF SUPPORT: Citrusdal mense outside court. Picture supplied Leandra’s mom Chrizelda says she identified her daughter’s body from a picture. “I knew her by her eyebrows although her face was messed up. They hid her away without her clothes, only a bra and shoes,” the hartseer mom said.

“I didn’t recognise my child, she had such an innocent face, and they messed it up.” She explained that Leandra was out the previous night and was apparently seen getting into an ehailing taxi with two men. CO-ACCUSED: Teswin Fransman. Picture supplied “They met in town on Friday and probably had a few drinks and then she left with them,” Chrizelda said.

“The people who were there in the town came to tell me that she got into a taxi. Before 11pm she still sent a ‘please call me’ to my mom.” Teswin Fransman and Ashwin Titimani appeared for a bail application in the Citrusdal Magistrate’s Court, where they face charges of rape and murder. The case was postponed until September 12 for further investigation.