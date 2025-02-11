TEARS flowed at the Western Cape High Court on Monday as the men accused of murdering little Emaan Solomons from Ocean View were finally convicted. Dramatic scenes played out as convicted killers Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks stormed out of the dock as Judge Gayaat Da Silva Salie handed down her judgment.

Emotions ran high in public gallery as a woman identified as the mother of Fredericks was heard mocking the grieving parents of Emaan who were accompanied by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. The duo caused a scene as they stormed out of the dock as the judge questioned why they had left. The judge ruled that proceedings would commence in the absence of the duo as the case was postponed to 17 April for sentencing proceedings. As the duo returned to the box after the judge had left the courtroom and openly hurled abuse at the detectives and the media.

Basson shouted: “Jy jou nommer issie vol nie and jy jou ma se p***, jy vat nie my foto nie.” The duo who are alleged members of the Junky Funky Kidz gang in Ocean View were busted by the Anti-Gang Unit and charged with killing Emaan in front of her home during a shooting on 25 February 2020 amid a gang war. Eben Basson and Chivaro Fredericks They were slapped with various charges, including murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

During the hartseer trial, it was revealed that Basson and Fredericks were allegedly trying to shoot members of a rival gang at the time. The seven-year-old meisie’s death sparked outrage in the community, and during a vigil, angry residents burned down five homes they believed were occupied by alleged drug merchants. During court proceedings, the duo proudly pleaded not guilty, as their legal representatives informed the court that they will be exercising their right to remain silent.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis with Emaan’s family outside court. Addressing the court yesterday, Da Silva Salie explained after an inspection in loco at the crime scene, members of the opposing gang known as the Tailor Gang, as well as eye witnesses took to the witness stand as they explained what they saw on the day. In her judgment, she said the peaceful day filled with laughter of children playing in the street was disrupted with the sound of gunshots. She summarised the 60-page document saying she considered various aspects of the evidence presented to court and found that the duo were guilty of the murder of Emaan and the attempted murders of four others. They were also found guilty on firearm-related charges, but acquitted on the POCA charges.