Four years after the brutal murder of Gift of the Givers volunteer, Ameerodien Noordien, two Americans skollies have been found guilty for the shooting that led to his death.

Tears rolled at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday as Ameerodien’s father, Alwie, watched how the two Hanover Park gunmen were told they now face life imprisonment for his son’s death.

The young volunteer was gunned down during a bloody gang war between the Americans and Ghetto Kidz gangs in October 2018.

His death sparked widespread cries for police intervention and, within days, Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed his new Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in the area and Adrian Carelse and Raydin Lekuta were arrested.

FOUND GUILTY: Killer Adrian Carelse

During the trial it was revealed that Ameerodien, 19, was killed merely because he lived on Ghetto Kidz turf.

The duo faced murder, attempted murder and firearm-related charges.

AWAITS SENTENCING: Raydin Lekuta

During the judgement it was revealed that they were only found guilty of Ameerodien’s murder and the attempted murder of Riedewaan Samuels.

Samuels, 20, took the stand where he named Carelse as the skollie who tried to shoot him a month before Ameerodien was killed.

The IT student explained that while playing soccer with his friends, he saw Carelse riding on his bicycle nearby before meeting up with his skollie friends at Derwent Court.

Samuels says Carelse shot him twice in the back and as he turned to face his attacker, Carelse aimed for his head.

He shielded his face with his arm and was shot two more times.

The brave young man who was just 17 at the time was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital where he remained for three months, fighting for his life after the bullets ruptured his kidney and liver.

The judge found that other testimonies given by rival gang members were not credible.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Alwie says: “I was so happy that Ameerodien got justice after all these years. I am hoping they get long sentences because they robbed my child of his life and as a father, my heart still bleeds.”

The Chairperson and Founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, says they welcome the judgement and hope the maximum sentence is handed down.

CALL FOR MAX JAIL TERM: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

“We wait for the maximum sentence when sentencing takes place in July. They have caused intense harm and pain and suffering to the family of Ameerodien. And the mother is unfortunately not here today to see that justice has been done.

“But we also pray for other children who have been caught up in gang groups to be shown and given an opportunity to live a righteous, better, cleaner life. For there is no life being involved in a gang,” Dr Sooliman says.

