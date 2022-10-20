Two Heinz Park men have been sentenced to 22 years in the mang for the vicious murder of a young woman whose body was discovered several days after they tried to rape her. Nearly eight years after the murder of Sinalo Ntlemeza, 23, whose body was found by her younger brother, the Wynberg Regional Court has sentenced Mark Julies and Marco Johnson following their conviction in July.

Sinalo’s body was found on May 25, 2016 by her 19-year-old broer Ntsika. MURDERED: Victim Sinalo Ntlemeza, 23 At the time, it was revealed that the siblings lived alone in a RDP house and earned an income by renting out the backyard of the property. The traumatised teen told the media he had gone to look for his sister at the neighbour’s house after school.

He said they were meant to go find out about their late father’s pension fund and that his sister went to the neighbour’s house most days to visit her friend and watch TV. But when he arrived, he found her lying on her back in a pool of her own blood and she had been stabbed in her neck multiple times. He said it appeared that she had been raped as she was also half-naked.

OFF TO THE MANG!: Mark Julies Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani says the duo were found guilty of housebreaking with the intent to rob, attempted rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder. “Julies was sentenced to eight years for housebreaking, 12 years for robbery and 22 years for murder,” Hani says. “All three counts are to run concurrently and he will effectively serve 22 years direct imprisonment.”

She adds that Johnson was the only one found guilty of attempted rape. “On count one [housebreaking] , two [robbery] and four [murder] he was sentenced the same as accused one and he was also additionally found guilty on count three which is attempted rape wherein he was sentenced to six years imprisonment. ROT IN JAIL: Killer Marco Johnson All four counts will run concurrently and he will effectively serve 22 years direct imprisonment.