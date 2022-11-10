Mense are still waiting for their Sassa grant payouts and were seen standing in long queues at the bank and retail stores last Friday but niks. An upset mother from Hanover Park said she has not received her children’s pay of R480 for her daughter and is confused about what is going on.

“I am unemployed, it is very strange to me that some are getting paid, others are getting half their money, and then there are people like us whose getting nothing at all. I was supposed to get paid last week Friday but I received nothing,” she added. “I don’t know if the money was paid into the account and where it went to because I had a balance of R20, so what happened to the money if it was deposited by Sassa? “It is children who are suffering. I am just getting for one child, but I know of people who have three to four children and are not working.”

“I don’t have money to go to the Sassa offices, we are given landlines but the numbers are not working,” the mother paks uit. SASSA clients who have not received their grants are urged to call the @Postbank_ZA tollfree number (0800 535 455) for assistance. Please have your ID number with you when calling. #SASSACARES @The_DSD @nda_rsa @GCISMedia @GovernmentZA — SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) November 9, 2022 “I have the Sassa gold card and I still have no clarity on what is going on and it is stressful. “I went to the bank on Friday and it declined, then I went again on Saturday and it declined again. Sunday I had a balance of R20 but it was supposed to be R480.

“They are playing with the people because on Facebook it says we must get our monies, but there is nothing. I phoned and WhatsApped them and I got no response.” We have been conducting inteviews with different media houses since last week. SASSA clients who have not received their grants are urged to call the @Postbank_ZA tollfree number (0800 535 455) for assistance. — SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) November 9, 2022 Sassa poste a tweet on Wednesday saying mense who have not received their geld should contact Postbank for assistance. “We have been conducting inteviews with different media houses since last week. SASSA clients who have not received their grants are urged to call the @Postbank_ZA tollfree number (0800 535 455) for assistance (sic),” the tweet stated.