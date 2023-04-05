The family of slain Rocklands High School pupil Zanton Basson says it was a bittersweet moment when the teen was remembered at the graduation of the City of Cape Town’s Junior City Council (JCC) members. Zanton died in November 2022 after he was stabbed by his friend Micarlo Grove, 22, for correcting him on how to address an elderly man.

At the time of his death, the 17-year-old school boy was a member of the JCC, but he tragically passed away before he could finish the program. SPECIAL: Slain Zanton Basson remembered at graduation. However, he was remembered at Monday evening’s graduation ceremony. Hartseer mom Monnette Basson says going to the event to honour her late son was a proud moment for her.

She says she imagined him standing on stage giving his own tribute about his time with the JCC, something which he was very passionate about. “It was very sad because I had to hold back my tears as many people came over to express their condolences,” she says. “I feel very honoured that he was remembered, but it was heartbreaking to walk in and see his photo next to the flowers and a candle. It was nice of them to do that.

“Zanton was that type of child, he could walk into any place then everyone would love him,” Monette tells the Daily Voice. EMOTIONAL: Ouma Glynnis Basson. The Speaker’s office did not respond to queries regarding the graduation ceremony. Grove was released on bail of R5 000 last month.