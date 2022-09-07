E-Hailing drivers appear to be gatvol of moelike passengers and have taken to naming and shaming them on social media. In recent weeks, videos taken by drivers have popped up on chat groups showing passengers either trying to rob or scam them.

A month after a vrou was filmed allegedly trying to offer an Uber driver sexual favours in return for a free rytjie, another driver has posted footage of another suspected skelm. ‘ATTACKED’: Driver’s torn klere In the latest clip, the driver is seen with torn clothing and talking to the camera speaking about an attempted robbery in Connaught Estate. The vehicle is seen parked at a petrol station as the unknown driver speaks of how the boewe allegedly tried to moer him with a beer bottle and left the magazine of their gun behind.

Speaking in broken English, he says: “I was robbed by those people. You see the seat, it’s beer. The lady who was at the back, she almost hit me with the bottle. See my clothes, yoh guys be safe on the road.” AMMUNITION: Magazine clip of gun left behind in the car In a second video, he films the woman he alleges was part of the attack and the two get into a bekgeveg as she tries to avoid being recorded as he threatens to take her to the police station. “At least I have you now,” he says as he grabs her hoodie.

She responds: “Leave me, ne! I will go make a case. Stop it! Jou ma se p***. I don’t care, I will go make a case. I don’t try to rob people, I have money.” But the driver is ernstig she tried to rob him, saying she does not have any geld. It is unclear what transpires next after she walks away.

BEKGEVEG: Woman filmed Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms that the matter was not reported to Parow police. “Parow police bears no record of the incident you are referring to reported as per case system with them for further investigation,” Swartbooi says. “Encourage your source to report the matter at a Saps office which will allow a formal investigation into the matter.”