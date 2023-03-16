Julius Malema has vowed that unless President Cyril Ramaphosa hands in his resignation, there was nothing that could stop the EFF’s planned national shutdown on Monday. The party has planned to mobilise hundreds of their members, citizens, and other organisations next week to demand an end to load shedding and for Ramaphosa to resign.

Malema spoke during a media briefing yesterday, shortly after the DA launched a legal bid to stop the protest in what it called “rampant intimidation and threats of violence” allegedly made by the EFF. Malema said that all DA leader John Steenhuisen wants to do is prove to his funders that he was doing something to defend Ramaphosa. He also accused the DA of “masquerading” to protect businesses and the economy, but said it’s all a lie.

“But in reality, he [Steenhuisen] knows he can’t stop the EFF. Not the DA, not anyone can stop the EFF,” Malema said. In another jab at Steenhuisen, Malema said that the only difference between what they were doing on Monday and what was done against former president Jacob Zuma “is that it doesn’t involve the white man”. The EFF have accused Ramaphosa of presiding over a failing state and enabling corruption.