The killer cop from Piketberg is set to hear judgement at the Western Cape High Court today on whether or not the murder of his girlfriend Natasha Lee-Grey Booise was premeditated. Richard “Makka” Smit returned to court yesterday, where his claims that he never planned to kill his girlfriend came under under cross-examination.

State prosecutor Rene Uys presented viral video footage of the shooting showing that Natasha was shot in the back three times despite Smit’s claims that he fired randomly. The single mom was gunned down on January 2, 2020 for apparently opting to spend the day with her family from Paarl instead of her berk. KILLED: Natasha Lee-Grey Booise. Picture supplied Her murder sparked an uproar when it was revealed that Smit shot her with his service pistol while off duty. CCTV footage of the shooting was subsequently shared on social media.

Smit faces six charges which include murder, assault, attempted murder, pointing of a firearm, driving while drunk and using his gun while gesuip. He pleaded guilty to all the charges and admitted that he was four times over the legal alcohol limit, but denied that Natasha’s murder was premeditated. On Tuesday he took the stand in his own defence, claiming that he had a “protracted” bekgeveg with Natasha’s cousin, Roslyn Kaiman. But Uys said this fight only lasted a few seconds.

Playing the footage, she pointed out that it showed Natasha and Roslyn had both turned their backs before the shots were fired, and neither posed a risk to Smit. EVIDENCE: Footage of the shooting. During cross-examination, Acting Deputy Judge President Andre le Grange questioned Smit about his testimony, saying the accused may have lied to the court the previous day. Smit initially claimed that he threatened Roslyn after the shooting, saying: “Ek skiet jou vrek”.

But on Wednesday, he claimed that he had told Roslyn that she should have been dead and not Natasha. Le Grange handed Smit his plea statement showing the discrepancies, to which Smit told the court he could not comment. The defence team argued that the amount of dop Smit had consumed on the day should be taken into consideration, and that the State had failed to prove that he had planned Natasha’s murder.