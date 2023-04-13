A slippery skollie from Parkwood, who carried out a spate of burglaries and car thefts, has finally been sent back to the mang. The notorious skollie, had his bail application denied by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

Merlin ‘Ta Mills’ Jafta is the brother of an Americans gang boss and in recent years, has been making a name for himself. Jafta was busted by Grassy Park SAPS last month after he escaped the clutches of traffic cops in Wynberg after he was caught driving a stolen car. Jafta appeared alongside Roland Hammond and Iglasias Claasen as the two co-accused received their bail judgement by Magistrate Goolam Bawa.

DECISION: The Wynberg Court. During proceedings, Bawa revealed that Jafta’s bail application had been denied in another courtroom as he was arrested later than the other two. In the judgement, Bawa explained the trio are accused of breaking into a complex in Harfield Village where they stole goods worth over R100 000. In their grand escape, they stole not only the homeowners Hyundai but attempted to steal another vehicle.

Their plans were hamstrung as Hammond allegedly crashed the second car into a wall as he is unable to drive. The next day, Hammond and Claasen were arrested at Claasen’s home in Parkwood after police chased the trio. Jafta allegedly jumped through a window and escaped and let his friends take the rap.