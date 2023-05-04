Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the girlfriend of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, and co-accused, former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara, CCTV technician Tebogo Lipholo, and Motenyane John Masukela, were due to apply for bail, while two other former G4S employees, a male and a female, were making their first appearance. However, Magudumana and her co-accused will have to spend a few more days behind bars after Magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi postponed the matter to May 11.

IN THE DOCK: All the alleged role-players at court The suspects are facing serious charges, including aiding Bester to escape from prison, murder, and defeating the ends of justice. Her family members were spotted inside the court. When approaching the bench inside the dock, Magudumana waved and blew kisses at her loved ones, and before sitting down, she made a cross-sign over her chest. Magistrate Khabisi earlier adjourned the case in order for Legal Aid representatives to consult with accused number 8 and other suspects who had been ditched by their lawyers.

Some lawyers, including the one who previously represented Magudumana, announced that they were withdrawing their services. Lawyer Machine Motloung confirmed to Khabisi that he was now representing Magidumana and her father, Zolile Sekeleni, who is currently out on R10 000 bail. Sekeleni and Bester are expected back in court on May 16, 2023.