Young cricketers from Yellowwood Primary School have bowled their way to success at the JP21 Foundation. The school’s cricket team were crowned the Under-11 league champions and their U12 team won the JP21 six-a-side knockouts last Friday.

Coach Kayrin Kannemeyer says it’s an amazing achievement for the school. Kayrin says: “It is the first time that the majority of our Under-11 cricket team played hardball this year and to reach success like that was a joy to watch and a big achievement. “Through teamwork and hard work, they [Under-12s] won the knockout final against Hyacinth Primary, which was a very tough game.”

According to Kayrin, the matches were nail-biting but their players rose to the occasion. Kayrin says: “Our experienced players like Connor Alexander and Deen Isaacs stood tall and kept us in the game. Connor was named batter of the match and played a stunning innings.” STAR: Connor and JP The JP21 Foundation was established by former Proteas captain, JP Duminy, and aims to empower underprivileged kids in the Mitchells Plain area through cricket.

JP21 Foundation project manager Jermaine Cloete says Yellowwood is one of their most successful teams. Jermaine says: “They have won a number of trophies over the years, they are one of our more successful participants. A lot of the players selected for the JP21 hub team come from Yellowwood Primary.” Yellowwood’s U13 team were also invited to play at a tournament on the West Coast on 13-16 December.