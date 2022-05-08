The duo were elected during the party’s provincial council meeting to appoint new leadership to replace Bonginkosi Madikizela who resigned last year following a scandal over academic qualifications and Albert Fritz who quit months later after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Smith, who himself was probed over allegations that he lied about his qualifications, was appointed after beating three others up for the position, reports the Weekend Argus.

“The newly-elected leadership now has the responsibility to ensure that all structures in the party are geared towards spreading the message of our proven successes, not only in our province, but to communities in the rest of the country as well,” said Jaco Londt, DA provincial chairperson.