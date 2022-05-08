Cape Town’s sheriff, JP Smith has been elected as the interim DA Western Cape deputy leader.
The election took place on Saturday and Tertuis Simmers was elected interim leader.
The duo were elected during the party’s provincial council meeting to appoint new leadership to replace Bonginkosi Madikizela who resigned last year following a scandal over academic qualifications and Albert Fritz who quit months later after he was accused of sexual misconduct.
Smith, who himself was probed over allegations that he lied about his qualifications, was appointed after beating three others up for the position, reports the Weekend Argus.
“The newly-elected leadership now has the responsibility to ensure that all structures in the party are geared towards spreading the message of our proven successes, not only in our province, but to communities in the rest of the country as well,” said Jaco Londt, DA provincial chairperson.
The party will appoint new leadership when it holds its provincial council sitting in August.
Smith said: “I’m appreciative of the fact that they had the confidence to elect me.”
In regards to the national election in 2024, Smith said the DA has a “huge mission“ ahead.
He said it’s imperative to give mense a second option, “one that does not condone corruption”.
Smith beat MPL Wendy Philander and Breede Valley Mayor Antoinette Steyn and councillor Megann Goedeman to the position.