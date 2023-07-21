Mystery still surrounds the explosion that rocked the Joburg CBD on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town says there is no evidence to link the explosion to the strange gas smell that permeated the Cape Flats on Monday night.

On Thursday, police cordoned off the Joburg scene in Bree Street with barbed wire fencing to keep nuuskierige agies away, reports IOL. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi addressed the media from the operational command centre and said the 34 vehicles damaged during the explosion had been removed. One person died in the explosion while two people remained in a critical condition.

Of the 12 people hospitalised, four had been discharged. Experts from the Department of Health in Gauteng said none of the injured had symptoms consistent with gas inhalation. Lesufi said all companies and entities that have pipeline infrastructure in the Joburg CBD have confirmed all was in order. These include Eskom, City Power, Joburg Water, Sasol, Telkom and Egoli Gas.

He said Department of Labour experts were called to the scene and they found that they needed to engage closely with three institutions. Meanwhile, the Cape Town Fire & Rescue Service says they are still trying to find the source of the gas smell. “Our call centre phoned several entities – Afrox, Astron, the Airport, the Harbour and the Air Pollution department; however no one reported any gas leaks,” says spokesman Jermaine Carelse.