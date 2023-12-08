It was all smiles and excitement in Ward G6 at Tygerberg Hospital when the Tokai Lions Club arrived to spread some holiday cheer and surprise sick kids with early Christmas gifts. Seventeen children each received a gift bag with a fluffy toy, party pack, doughnuts and a medal, which was donated from athletes to remind the little ones that they are champions while they are battling their various health challenges.

Tygerberg Hospital Mark Rossouw, media liaison and marketing chairperson of Tokai Lions Club is proud of the good relationship with Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Ward where they hope to always encourage youngsters. He says: “Some of the children in the ward have been there for a while now and will continue to be in the ward until after Christmas and into next year, so we wanted to make the day special for them.” The goodies were handed over to the children by Mother Christmas and her helper, alongside members from the Tokai Lions Club and the nursing staff.

Rossouw adds: “The Tygerberg Children’s Ward is under-resourced and needs a lot of things. When we did our research last year, we found out that we are suited and in a position to assist them.” HEARTFELT: The Tokai Lions Club spreading some holiday cheer “The children in the ward are either recovering from cancer, orthopaedic surgery or whatever illness they are battling, that is why we have embarked on a three-phase project to make the recovery ward look and feel warm and colourful.” He says the upgraded playroom was the first phase at Ward G6 that started in September.