A Lavender Hill teen who miraculously survived being shot six times after his matric ball is safely back at home and now on a mission to find his father who abandoned him as a baby. After spending several weeks in hospital and undergoing two lifesaving surgeries, Jarrod Damons, 17, is happy to be home and eagerly awaits his matric results.

The Grade 12 pupil from Lavender Hill High was shot six times by two men while walking from his aunt’s home in Steenberg, just a day after attending his matric ball last year. Speaking to the Daily Voice on Tuesday, the shy teen says he is happy to be home but still in some pain. WOUNDS: Brave Jarrod shows where he was shot. Jarrod adds that he has little recollection of the shooting but remembers hearing the skote klap and then falling to the ground.

“I don’t remember much and there wasn’t a robbery. They called me and I crossed the road to avoid them. Then I heard about four shots and fell to the ground,” he explains. “In hospital, they told me I was shot six times. Two bullets in my stomach and four in my leg. “I am just happy to be alive and waiting for my [matric] results to come out. I was looking for work when I finished school to help my mommy in the house, but now I cannot even work.”

Mom Chantal, 46, says after years of raising Jarrod on a disability grant she had tried to find his father, who had abandoned them many years ago. “His name is Keith [surname withheld]. I met him in January 2004 where we worked at a factory where we made jerseys in Steenberg,” she explains. “We had a one-night stand and I found out in June I was pregnant and he sent me a message. All these years I raised Jarrod alone and we struggled just to have food and a place to live. But Jarrod is a good boy and he survived this because of all the people who prayed for him.”

SURVIVOR: Jarrod Damons and his mom Chantal after his return home from hospital. Chantal showed the Daily Voice the message from Keith that she had kept all these years. It reads: “Just needed to say getting married in September; and there is nothing you can do about it. I refuse to be your Sugar Daddy, get a life because you will never be part of mine. “It will not change my future plans. Tough s**t b**ch. I don’t and never have love you, stay away from my family, because their too good for someone like you. This man is not for sale.