A Tafelsig teen was hailed a hero after he saved his four-month-old brother from a blaze which ripped through their home during the early hours of Monday. Jordan Hoffman, 13, was congratulated by residents in Real Madrid Street as he raised the alarm about the flames that had engulfed two houses leaving more than 20 mense homeless overnight.

His mother Mymoena, 34, said the family was vas aan die slaap when Jordan shouted that their house was on fire. GUTTED: There was nothing left of the residents’ hui ies after the infernos “I have five children in the house including my four-month-old son, Malachi. We were in the house sleeping when the fire started and Jordan started shouting that it was burning,” she added. “He ran to get his brother out of the house as the flames came over and we were nearly trapped. All of us got out in time, but we could not save anything.

“It happened so fast, but we are grateful that Jordan was a quick thinker and ran for his brother.” Speaking to the Daily Voice, the skaam laaitie said he did not think of himself as a hero but is happy his boetie didn’t die in the fire. In the home next door, ouma Rose Stevens said she had to rush to save her wheelchair-bound child after the blaze broke out.

FIERY INTEREST: People walk through what was left after the early morning fires The ou vrou, who lost her home of 15 years, added that her first thought was that her daughter Audrey would die. “She is 32 now and two years ago, she was shot while sitting in the house. The bullet hit her in the back and she is paralysed from the waist down,” Rose explained. “I was sleeping and I just had to rush to get her and the children out safely. We are just thankful nobody was hurt.”

Fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters received a desperate call for help at 1.28am. "Fire crews from Mitchells Plain responded with a fire engine and water tanker. "Ottery fire station responded with a rescue vehicle. Khayelitsha fire station assisted with a fire engine, and Lansdowne fire station with a fire engine and water tanker," Carelse said.