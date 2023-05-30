The body of a young man was discovered in bushes near Macassar Road over the weekend. It is believed the unknown man was stabbed to death with a broken bottle neck.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said that a murder docket had been opened for further investigation. “Macassar police has requested the help of the community to identify an unknown deceased and the investigation into the murder of the unknown man. “A murder docket had been opened for further investigation following the discovery of the body at about 12pm on Sunday in an open field adjacent to Macassar Road,” he explained.

“The deceased was found with multiple stab wounds to the face and neck, believed to be inflicted by a broken bottle. The cause of death and motive are yet to be determined.” This is the second body recovered in the area after an unidentified woman was found floating in the water at Macassar beach on Saturday. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said that the latest discovery has raised serious concerns.

“The discovery of dead bodies in the Macassar area is deeply concerning,” he added. “It is greatly worrying that either murders are increasing in the area, or it is becoming a dumping field or both are occurring.” Russell Williams from the Macassar CPF added that there is a lack of opportunities for youngsters from the area.