A wife has discovered that cheating can cost you a pretty penny. The court ruled that the vrou would forfeit half of her husband’s pension money because she verlaated him and their children for other men.

The woman went to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for a divorce, asking that half of her husband’s pension be paid to her. But the husband – a teacher – said his “cheating wife” should not get a cent, and that the half of his government pension fund – to which a spouse married in community of property is usually entitled – should be forfeited due to her conduct over the years, reports the Pretoria News. The couple, who may not be named, got married in 2009 but the husband said his wife simply left their home without telling him where she was going.

She enrolled at a nursing school, where she stayed, but refused to tell him where it was. She was also fetched by an unknown man in the mornings and when he asked where she was going, she simply said: “I told you where I’m going.” He said she even only returned home on three occasions during an entire year, with a baby in tow. When he asked her whose child it was, she replied: “It’s none of your business.”

The wife told the court that she became distant as her husband refused for a year to have sex with her. He confirmed it’s true, but said it was because she was cheating on him. Judge David Makhoba found that the wife had abandoned her family for greener pastures, and her man was left behind to take care of the household while building up his assets. “The infidelity of the plaintiff [wife] and her conduct amounts to substantial misconduct as referred to in the Divorce Act,” the judge said.