A woman has allegedly confessed to killing her younger berk whom she had accused of jolling with a neighbour. In a jealous rage the 35-year-old woman grabbed a knife and allegedly stabbed Abongile Majavu.

The 28-year-old security guard died on Saturday night. Family friend Nomelikhaya Gogo says: “I have known Abongile for a long time, we come from the same village in the Eastern Cape and he was also friends with my children.” She says Abongile’s friend came to tell her he was dead and she jumped out of bed and went straight to the Qolorha Street house in Browns Farm.

“It was around 10pm, he said when he went into the shack, he found Abongile on the floor. He had been stabbed by his girlfriend. “He tried to put a cloth on it to stop the blood from coming out. He was stabbed in the chest on the left side.” Nomelikhaya says when she arrived at the house, she found Abongile dead on the floor and the suspect was still there.

GONE: Abongile Majavu, 28, stabbed once in heart “I went in and I was really shocked, his girlfriend was sitting on a crate with his head on her thighs. “I asked what happened, she told me they were having an argument about another woman. “She accused him of jolling with their neighbour, which was not true.

“She took out the knife from the drawer. There was no physical altercation. “Abongile didn’t think he would be stabbed, he was sitting on the chair when he was attacked.” He was stabbed once in the heart.

“This was not the first time she attacked him, the last time she stabbed him in the lower back,” Nomelikhaya says. “They had been together for two years and they didn’t have children together but the suspect has three children.” Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms: “Nyanga police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old male who was reportedly stabbed to death.