In the build-up to the annual Festive Lights Switch-On on November 26, the City is hosting a competition in the search for three Cape Town dance crews to join the line-up at the event.
The winning group will win a R10 000 prize.
The City of Cape Town says the ‘Future of Hope Dance Competition’ aligns with the theme for this year’s switch-on event.
To enter, Cape-based dancers, of any age, in groups of two to 10, need to upload a choreographed dance video of no more than two minutes to their own Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages and tag @CTFestiveLights.
It is essential that the hashtag #CTFestiveLightsDance is used in the posts so that judges can track the entries.
Entries close at 12pm on November 15, and the top 10 contenders will be notified soon after.
Supporting and celebrating local artists, dance entries are expected to be choreographed to the sounds of proudly SA music.
All dance styles are welcomed – amapiano, hip-hop, breakdance, gwara-gwara or any other recognised dance form. Use your imagination!
The top 10 contenders will battle it out at a public dance-off to be held on November 19 at the V&A Waterfront from 1.30pm.
The winners will receive R10 000 to share, and the runner ups splitting a respective R5 000 and R2 000.
For more information about the dance competition and terms and conditions, please go to a specially created WhatsApp line: 065 593 5121.
Social media pages:
Facebook: CTFestiveLights
Instagram: ctfestivelights
TikTok: CTFestiveLights