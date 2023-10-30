In the build-up to the annual Festive Lights Switch-On on November 26, the City is hosting a competition in the search for three Cape Town dance crews to join the line-up at the event.

The City of Cape Town says the ‘Future of Hope Dance Competition’ aligns with the theme for this year’s switch-on event.

To enter, Cape-based dancers, of any age, in groups of two to 10, need to upload a choreographed dance video of no more than two minutes to their own Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages and tag @CTFestiveLights.

PRAGTIG: Festive lights. Picture: David Ritchie

It is essential that the hashtag #CTFestiveLightsDance is used in the posts so that judges can track the entries.