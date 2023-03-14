Newly elected Ward 56 councillor Cheslyn Steenberg is hard at work to help equip mense to find jobs by offering free learners licence classes. In the next few weeks, residents in Kensington, Factreton and Maitland will get a chance to sign up for the classes to be hosted at various community halls in the three areas.

Steenberg explains he has partnered with facilitator Jamiela Leidemann, who agreed to host the classes which will see over 300 residents assisted. “I have checked the prices and on average the classes cost just over R2 000. For many of our people who are unemployed, this is not something they can afford,” Steenberg says. INITIATIVE: Ward 56 councillor Cheslyn Steenberg. “She has come on board and the idea is to have 100 residents from Kensington, Facreton and Maitland attend and get ready to write the test as a first step. But they will be responsible for making and paying for their own bookings. This is strictly a Ward 56 initiative.”

When speaking to residents, he adds, many complain about unemployment and are in need of a drivers’ licence. “So what we are doing is saying, ‘here is a place to start’. We want to create opportunities and discourage people from going to illegal means to put food on the table. “We want to say to the young men and women, ‘listen, stay away from the alternatives offered by gangs, here is another way to improve yourself and help you get employed’.