In Honour of Women’s Month, two local organisations will host a free workshop on Saturday where aspiring female entrepreneurs can learn valuable lessons that can help them become captains of industry. Tanya Schoeman, owner of Limitless Consulting, will chair the Women of Strength Entrepreneurial Workshop where experts will be giving advice on issues such as filing tax and finding capital for your business.

“Workshops like this are so important because doing business has been male-dominated for many years and the representation of women in business through these workshops encourages and empowers women to be more confident and be bold enough to start a business,” says Tanya. “These workshops will educate, uplift, and empower women who desire to have their own business and those in business.” The workshop will be streamed live via various online channels such as TikTok, Facebook and YouTube in collaboration with Kaapse production company Bruinchild Media while the event will be hosted in Elsies River.

Alex Cupido, owner of the production company, said he got involved with the project after meeting Tanya a few months ago. “The workshop will cover subjects like tax and compliance, funding procedures and opportunities as well as a motivation session.” To participate, simply search for Women of Strength Entrepreneurial Workshop on social media and join the live feed.