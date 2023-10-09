The Hanover Park man accused of killing a well-known skollie nicknamed John Wick has been released on bail. Samir “Nana” Arendze, 34, appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday where he faces charges of murder.

He is accused of shooting Suleiman “Boytjie” Isaacs, who was an alleged member of the Dollar Kids gang. ‘TAKEN OUT’: Suleiman ‘Boytjie’ Isaacs. Picture supplied According to a source, Isaacs was killed in Lugano Court on September 16 after he allegedly severed ties with his gang. It is believed he was “taken out” just two weeks after he was released from prison. Isaacs was accused of stabbing Hanover Park youngster Tyrese Abrahams, 21, to death in January, but was released after the matter was struck from the court roll.

At the same time, the court heard that Isaacs was appearing in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for another murder. Details of this case were not revealed in court. Tyrese was first assaulted with bricks by two men before one stabbed him several times.

At the time, his mom Fiona said: “They know he’s not a gangster. He did nothing to them.” Fiona said her son’s death would not be in vain as his bone marrow and body tissue was donated to help save lives. On Friday, Arendze was released on R2 000 bail and the case was postponed until January 26 next year.