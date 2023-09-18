Hanover Park’s very own ‘John Wick’ met his fate over the weekend after he was gunned down. Suleiman “Boytjie” Isaacs, 33, an alleged member of the Notorious Dollar Kids gang was shot and killed on Saturday in Lugano Court.

A resident tells the Daily Voice that Isaacs was known as John Wick “because he was a fearless killer and not scared to go till by the enemy”. SCENE: Lugano Court innie Hanover Park. Picture: Leon Knipe John Wick is a character from the popular Hollywood fliek franchise of the same name, and played by Keanu Reeves, who wipes out his mobster enemies after they killed his wife and dog. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed a case of murder is under investigation.

“SAPS members attended a complaint of a shooting; on their arrival at the scene they found the body of a male with multiple gunshot wounds on his upper body and was declared dead on the scene by ambulance personnel,” Van Wyk explains. SCENE: Lugano Court innie Hanover Park. Picture: Leon Knipe “Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation.” Isaacs’ death comes two weeks following his release from prison, after a murder charge he was facing in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court was removed from the court roll.

He was accused of stabbing 21-year-old Tyrese Abrahams to death in January. ‘NOT JUSTICE’: Fiona, ma of Tyrese Abrahams. Filr photo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says the matter was provisionally withdrawn as the police investigation was not finalised. “The court declined a request for postponement for further investigation,” he adds.

Tyrese’s mother Fiona says all she wanted was justice, but it didn’t happen as she would have preferred. “Another mom has lost a loved one and it’s the hardest part ever to bury your child. “I never want another parent to go through this grieving process as it’s a journey nobody wants to travel.

“To outlive your child is the most traumatic experience ever,” the ma adds. Fiona is one of several mothers who spoke to the Daily Voice whose sons were believed to have been killed by Isaacs in Hanover Park. Anas Benjamin, 17, was stabbed 40 times, allegedly by Isaacs and other skollies four years ago.

Mom Zulpha Meyers says she has long since forgiven her son’s killers. “It’s sad to see how he was killed, the justice system has failed us but God has never failed us,” she said. “The day he took Anas’ life we as a family already forgave him, we left it in God’s hands.”

Loretta Moodley says her 18-year-old son Jade, was also allegedly murdered by Isaacs in 2022. Forensic at the crime scene. Picture: Leon Knipe Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident also in Hanover Park, two people were killed in Surdown Walk on Saturday evening. A man, 41, and woman, 51, were sitting outside a house having a beer when two gunmen came across the field and shot them.