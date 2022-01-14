Matriculants looking for job opportunities in the new year have been urged to make use of the deadline extension of Statistics South Africa’s 2022 Census Recruitment Drive.

With less than a month before South Africa is set to participate in the fourth population and housing census taking place on February 2, Stats SA said matrics due to get their results on 21 January should apply for the work opportunities.

The service will recruit about 165 000 temporary field staff countrywide for fieldwork, data collection, clerical, administrative and other roles.

Interested applicants are urged to visit the service’s website or make use of their call centre to assist prospective candidates with the online applications.

