An unemployed Western Cape woman has won over R31 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw. According to Ithuba, the lucky lady who lives in Oudtshoorn bought the winning ticket at Dahley & Khandaker.

She spent R40 and opted to select her numbers manually. According to IOL, the winner told Ithuba she had waited patiently for this day, as the most she had won previously was R150. She said she was at home when she checked her numbers on the internet and discovered, to her shock and delight, she was now a millionaire.

Despite her concerns of people finding out about her life-changing fortune, she is content in only having told her immediate family, and says she does not intend on becoming an oopgat big spender. She plans to carefully spend her winnings on her family, as well as investing a portion of it and giving back to those who are in need. “I was extremely shocked when I found out that I had won, however I don’t plan to change my life in any drastic way,” she says.