Grassy Park police are probing the recovery of firearms stolen in Milnerton, following the arrest of a Junky Funky Kids skollie who was found in possession of a rifle. Station commander Dawood Laing says the arrest follows a shooting on Saturday, where the gang member opened fire on a man walking to a winkel.

“According to the complainant, he was walking to the shop in 7th Avenue Grassy Park when a bakkie stopped next to him and the suspect shot at him with a rifle. “He fired a shot and missed and then got out and hit him with the back of the gun,” he said. “He fired again and hit the victim in the thigh. He fled the scene. It is not clear why he wanted to shoot the victim.”

FIRED: Cop seized rifle. Picture supplied Laing says the next day officers followed up on information and found the shooter in possession of the same rifle. “He started to run and even jumped over a wall and hid in long grass like a hunter when he was caught,” he added. “Further investigations revealed that the firearm was stolen in Milnerton and in recent weeks, we have discovered that several of the firearms we have found on members of the JFKs and the Six Bobs gangs were stolen from homes in Milnerton.