One of the suspects in the rape and murder of UWC student Jesse Hess piemped his co-accused in court on Tuesday.

David van Boven was outed as the mastermind behind the brutal murder of Jesse and her oupa Chris Lategan at the Western Cape High Court.

After nearly three years, Van Boven, 32, and Tasliem “Boontjie” Ambrose, 38, finally went on trial for the shocking attack on the theology student and her 85-year-old grandfather in their Parow flat.

‘AFRAID’: Tasliem Ambrose claims he did as Van Boven said

Their deaths sparked an outcry when their bodies were found after an alleged house robbery on 30 August 2019.

Both of them had been strangled to death, while the state has revealed that Jesse was also raped during the attack.

VICTIM: Jesse Hess raped and strangled

The suspects are being charged with double murder, rape, armed robbery and defeating the ends of justice.

Van Boven, an alleged member of the 28s gang, was arrested several months later after he was identified as the suspect who raped a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park and held her hostage.

He went on the run and was found hiding in Struisbaai.

Boontjie was arrested several days later.

The duo pleaded not guilty to all the charges relating to Jesse and her oupa.

SLAIN: Grandfather Chris Lategan, 85

But during his plea explanation yesterday, Boontjie shocked the court when he blamed David for planning the robbery.

He said on the day of the murder, he accompanied Van Boven to the flat in Parow after he was told that Van Boven wanted to fetch money from a relative.

He said after being in the flat for a while, Van Boven started attacking Chris.

“After we had been in the flat ... David started to swear at the elderly gentleman.

“I became very afraid especially when David placed the man on the floor and he remained motionless,” said Boontjie.

“David also assaulted the young lady. He instructed me to take some items from the flat and he also removed some items.

“Those items were later sold by David and he handed me some cash.”

Boontjie said he was bang of David and tried to call his father for help.

“I later saw a small cellphone he left in the car and I used the phone to call my father for help but there was not enough time to ask for help before David returned.

“I complied because I was afraid for my life, having experienced what David was capable of.

“I attempted to flee the flat but could not.”

Van Boven was seen giving Boontjie vuil kyke in the dock as the statement was being read out.

The trial continues.

