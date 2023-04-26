Convicted killer David Van Boven is set to hear his final fate next month after returning to the Wynberg Court this week. Just months after he was handed a double life sentence for the murders of slain UWC student Jesse Hess and her oupa, Chris Lategan, Van Boven was convicted on three counts or rape following an attack on a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park.

The bodies of Jesse and her 85-year-old oupa were found after an apparent house robbery on 30 August 2019. Both of them had been strangled to death. BRUTAL DEATH: Jesse Hess. David, a member of the 28s gang, was arrested months later after he was identified as the suspect who raped a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park. He went on the run and was found hiding in Struisbaai.

His accomplice Tasliem “Boontjie” Ambrose was arrested several days later and turned on Van Boven in court. Van Boven was sentenced to a total of 81 years for the double murder, and over the last few months has been standing trial in the Wynberg Regional Court on the rape case. Due to the nature of the crimes, proceedings were held in camera and he was successfully prosecuted by Advocate Jarrod Seethal.