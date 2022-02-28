A friend of Jerobejin van Wyk has revealed how the little boy saved his life by shouting at him to hide in a bin as a man in a white bakkie chased them through the streets of Klawer.

Wilnito October, 13, says his last memory of Jerobejin was him shouting that he should run to safety as the duo were being chased by alleged child killer, Daniel Smit.

He says on 2 February, he and Jerobejin were playing in a cemetery after school.

“We were playing by the cemetery in the boere gebied [white area] and a lady in the dorp gave us some grapes to eat. We walked past the house and saw the four mangoes hanging from the tree,” says Wilnito.

He says they decided to steal the mangoes but didn’t think they would get caught.

Jerobejin Van Wyk was butchered to death for stealing mangoes. Picture supplied

“It was just four on a small street and there was no fence so we decided to steal it.

“Then we heard the man shout and started to run down the street. Then I saw the white Bantam bakkie chasing us and we ran.”

He says as they ran, they realised they were in danger and the driver continued to pick up speed.

“We ran around a corner and Jerobejin shouted that I must hol [run] and quickly he showed me the bin and I jumped inside and then I heard the bang as he (bakkie driver) drove over him.

“I didn’t see him again and when it was safe, I ran to tell the people what happened.

“Jerobejin saved my life. He was my friend,” explains the hartseer teen.

[email protected]