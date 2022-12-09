A love triangle tragically ended in flames when a couple burnt to death in their shack. A grieving man now suspects his sister and her berk died in an arson attack in Samora Machel.

Sheila Thangweni, 30, was in her hokkie with Luyolo Mangaliso, 27, when it caught alight in the early hours of Wednesday. A woman was heard calling Luyolo’s name and minutes later, the shack was engulfed in flames. SCENE: The couple perished in a blaze while inside a hokkie Samora Machel on Wednesday Sheila’s brother Siyabulela Marwanqa, 49, tells the Daily Voice: “It was around midnight when Luyolo’s ex-girlfriend called their names but they didn’t respond.

“The woman was here three times and she even said that Luyolo’s family gave her a message for him but they [Sheila and Luyolo]just kept quiet. “She said she knows that they broke up but she was not here to fight.” He explains that the ex-girlfriend would take 10-minute intervals and then knock again.

“She came back the third time and about 30 minutes later, I heard a woman shout that there was a fire. “The ex wasn’t around at the time when the shack was burning. “I got up and saw the flames through the kitchen window.”

Siyabulela says that he ran out and tried to open the burglar gate to Sheila’s shack. “I tried to kick the door but she locked the door from inside,” he adds. “The fire was so quick, whatever was used to start it was very strong.

“I have told myself I will not go to open a case, I just want to bury my sister who was burned beyond recognition. And now we have to pay for the DNA test so we can have the funeral.” The hartseer man says Luyolo’s ex was there last Thursday too. A TRAGIC OUTCOME: Sheila Thangweni, 30 and Luyolo Mangaliso, 27 “She kicked the door and I put her in her place, and told her that Sheila doesn’t own the hokkie and she wasn’t welcome in my house.

“Luyolo was staying with this woman but then met my sister and they lived together.” The ex-girlfriend could not be reached for comment. The City’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirms the blaze.

“Crews extinguished by 1.25am and the bodies of a man and woman were discovered.” he explains. “Both these ,scenes were handed over to the SAPS.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie say thats preliminary information reveals that the couple were burned beyond recognition during a fire at their residence in Jeff Masemola Street.