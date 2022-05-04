A woman has been shot dead and her boyfriend wounded, allegedly by her estranged cop husband. Zanele Nodlela, 32, died in a hail of bullets at her partner’s home in Kanana, Gugulethu, on Tuesday.

The suspect apparently got to the shack around 5am and first opened fire on the boyfriend before taking aim at his wife of 12 years. Witnesses say that the husband was in “a jealous rage”. ROCKED BY MURDER: Shocked residents at the shack in Kanana, Gugulethu on Tuesday “The woman has been in a relationship with the other victim and the husband came on Tuesday morning and shot them.

“The wife died inside the shack, we heard many gunshots go off,” a resident tells the Daily Voice. Shocked residents stood outside the small passage watching as police officers waited for the forensic team to collect the body of the mother of one. Her brother Mawabo, 42, says: “They were separated and she was with her boyfriend at the time of the shooting.

“I was at my own house when I received a call from my younger brother which informed me of the shooting. “I rushed over and saw that she was shot three times, those are the only wounds I saw.” GRIEF: Brother Mawabo, 32 He says when he arrived at the scene, he found out the boyfriend had been taken to the hospital already.

“Witnesses say that the boyfriend opened the gate to throw out grey water and the suspect was already outside. “The suspect fired several shots at him and the boyfriend managed to grab the gun and they struggled a bit,” he explains. “The boyfriend managed to run and ask for help from the neighbours.

“He is in hospital with wounds in his arm and leg.” Mawabo tells the Daily Voice that the couple had been living apart for some time. “They have a 10-year-old daughter who lives with our mother in Mthatha,” he says.

“They had problems and lived apart. “I can’t say for sure that her husband is the killer but there are strong suspicions that he is the suspect because he is a police officer.” Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the suspect has not yet been arrested.