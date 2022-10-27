More than 60 people have lost their homes after a jealous berk allegedly took revenge by burning his girlfriend’s shack. Members of the Kanana informal settlement in Gugulethu say they heard a scuffle between the couple and then later heard the woman crying as she was being assaulted.

Ncumisa Matyolo, 43, says: “The young woman ran to her family home nearby to inform them about the abuse. “While she was gone, I was told by my neighbour that there was a fire. “Her boyfriend shouted that he was going to burn her shack and that is exactly what he did.”

EXTREMELY ANGRY: Ncumisa Matyolo, 43 The mom of three adds that she tried to take as much as she could from her home. “The flames quickly consumed the shack and in total 19 shacks were gutted,” Ncumisa says. “We are very angry about what happened because that boy was inconsiderate.

“He was fighting with his girlfriend and that had nothing to do with us. Now we have lost our valuables because of him. “We have not seen the woman since the fire, we know that she went to the police to open a case.” Ncumisa says more than 60 people were displaced.

SCENE: Kanana informal settlement in Gugulethu “I don’t know where we are going to sleep because the City doesn’t supply starter packs anymore.” The City’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says an emergency call came through around 9pm on Tuesday. “Fire crews from the following stations assisted – Lansdowne, Gugulethu, Epping, Ottery and Mitchells Plain with seven firefighting appliances and 28 officers battling the blaze.