The case against Springbok rugby player Elton Jantjies was provisionally withdrawn at the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on Friday after the star reached an agreement to pay for the damages he caused on an Emirates flight.

Jantjies, who was travelling back to South Africa from a family holiday in Turkey, in business class of Emirates airline, allegedly broke a TV screen and bulb when he was asked to return to his seat – after breaking a glass that cut his finger.