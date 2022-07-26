After three years, the two men accused of raping and murdering Heinz Park teen, Janika Mello, will finally go on trial at the Western Cape High Court. This was revealed yesterday as Leeroy Rose and Allester Abrams returned to court for their final pre-trial hearing after their plea deal with the state collapsed last year.

The 14-year-old girl, who was a Grade 6 pupil at Northwood Primary School in Woodlands, went to a karaoke at Portlands High School to support a local soccer club on 31 August in 2019. The teen was later dropped off by a taxi close to her home and her half-naked body was found in her ouma’s backyard the following morning. Used condoms were found around her and the left side of her face was smashed in with a concrete block.

According to the indictment, Abrams and Rose were the last two people seen with Janika and Abrams was seen by witnesses assaulting the teen girl. ACCUSED: Allester Abrams While Rose is charged with two counts of rape and the murder of Janika, Abrams is only charged with assault, to the outrage of the community. During proceedings it was revealed that the trial will go ahead on 14 November.

Speaking outside court ouma Pauline, 57, says they want justice. CALL FOR JUSTICE: Ouma Pauline, left “We are still very sad. We cry everyday and we miss our child,” she says. “We just want this whole thing to come to an end so we can start living.