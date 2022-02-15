The family of slain Delft CPF deputy chairperson Jamiel Spannenberg, 50, says they have forgiven his murderers.

His elder brother Jacob, 62, said this as they were waiting for his body to arrive before the father-of-three’s janaazah on Monday in Leiden.

“I will never ever get over it but we have to carry on every single day and God wants us to do that,” said Jacob.

“One never expects things like this and not for him, he was a person who did things the right way, it is a shock for everybody.

“I was amazed to hear about all the good things he did for the community.

“There are so many bad people out there and nothing happens to them and the good people get ripped away from us.”

Jamiel was shot six times as he was delivering bread in Delft South on Saturday around 10.20am.

Jamiel Spannenberg was killed in an armed robbery. Picture: Leon Knipe

His CPF colleague Reginald Maart says he had known Jamiel for over 30 years.

“He was a police reservist and when he was done with that, he joined the CPF and he was a very committed person.

“We have lost a great hero, a crime fighter, somebody who cared about his community. A big tree has fallen in Delft.”

Police spokesperson Colonel AndrèTraut says Jamiel was shot next to his truck in Mozart Street in what appears to have been an armed robbery.

“The suspect fled with the victim’s licensed firearm and is yet to be arrested.”

