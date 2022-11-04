The investigating officer in a triple murder case involving the sons of Pagad G-Force leader Moulana Moegsien Barendse said the three accused should remain behind bars as they are likely to threaten State witnesses.
Detective-sergeant Camillah Jones of the anti-gang unit (AGU) submitted an affidavit in court of how she got information that pointed her to Ishameel Amardien and Ebrahiem and Yusuf Barendse.
The trio are accused of killing scrapyard owner Ricardo de Jager, 46, and his employees Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs.
They were arrested on September 8, and they have been trying to get out of jail.
Last week, the Barendses submitted affidavits along with witnesses who claimed they were tortured by Jones and forced to implicate their father in the triple murder case.
Jones has since drafted her own accounts of events stating that the defence witnesses were actually State witnesses and they signed the defence’s affidavits under duress.
Jones’ affidavit, which was read by prosecutor Advocate Adriaanse, stated: “The witness knows Moegsien Barendse and his sons very well as they regularly come to the informal settlement.
“According to the witness, his sons came there to steal cement, stones, paving and building material for Moegsien Barendse. The witness describes Moegsien Barendse as a violent man.
“I respectfully submit that all the applicants will commit further offences specifically related to the intimidation and threatening of the State witnesses in this matter.”
Jones stated that the victims’ families wanted to ask the court to keep the accused behind bars but were too scared: “The community of Victoria Lodge informal settlement are afraid of the applicants.
“I was advised by the family of the deceased that they wanted to put a petition together indicating their fears. However, due to the fact that community members would have to disclose their identities in the petition, they elected not to out of fear that they would be harmed.”