A self-confessed gangster was sentenced to 170 years behind bars after admitting to killing three people, including a university student.

The former skollie says he has been reformed in prison, and is now ready to piemp the man who allegedly ordered the hits, even though it will put his life in danger.

The man is also convicted of two attempted murders, one a three-year-old child.

The identity of the convict has been withheld as he is a vital part of the State’s case against the main accused, Elcardo Adams, the alleged leader of the 28s Mobsters gang, reports Weekend Argus.

Adams and Alfonso Cloete, a former cop, and 11 others were arrested for the murders of businessman Hampshire “Hempie” Brown, his son Corné Brown and Chevonne de Wet.

The 33-year-old hitman, originally from Mitchells Plain, was recently sentenced in the Western Cape High Court after he entered into a plea bargain with the State, agreeing to reveal all about the hits he was ordered to carry out.

He was convicted for murdering Bradwin Craig Adams and Giuliano Williams in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

He claims Elcardo Adams was the one who had instructed him to carry out the hits and then visit the house of Wendy Brown, Hempie’s widow.

In February 2018, Hempie died in a hail of bullets in the parking lot of the couple’s bottle store in Kleinvlei, while Wendy was left unharmed.

The killer said Adams had ordered him to visit Wendy’s house in December 2018 and “kill everyone”.

At the time, Wendy’s niece, Chevonne, was sitting in a car outside the house when the man opened fire.

TRAGIC: Chevonne de Wet, 33

“The deceased lady, Chevonne De Wet, was at the wrong place at the wrong time when we went to go kill everyone at the house of Wendy Brown in Mars Street, on instructions of our gang leader Elcardo Adams,” he said in his detailed plea agreement.

The case is at a sensitive stage, and even the prison where he is being kept may not be identified, while the investigating team and prosecutors have had to increase security while attending proceedings in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court.

The hitman was sentenced to 100 years for the three murders – 30 years each for Bradwin and Giuliano, and 40 years for Chevonne, while he received 20 years for two attempted murders.

In addition he got five years for belonging to a gang, 24 years for the possession of firearms, 10 years for robbery with aggravated circumstances, six years for the possession of ammunition and 10 years for the conspiracy to commit murder.

Chevonne’s mother, who asked not to be named, said her world shattered the day her only child died.

The young woman was set to receive her Master’s degree in biotechnology from UWC in 2019 and played an active role in the church.

“He has shown no remorse, he has not said why he killed my child, she did not know him and he did not know her,” the mom said.

Both Adams and Cloete were denied bail early last year but have reapplied.

Their trial is expected to take place between May 23 and June 15, while judgement in their bail application has been set for April 21 in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court.

[email protected]